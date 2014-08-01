Aug 1 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has appointed S. Dhanabalan, former chairman of Temasek Holdings, as a board member.

Dhanabalan retired as chairman of Temasek a year ago after serving the state investor for 17 years. He previously served on the GIC board from 1981 to 2005.

GIC ranks as the world's eighth largest fund with $320 billion worth of assets, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.