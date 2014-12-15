NEW YORK Dec 15 Jan Boomaars, a senior
executive in Goldman Sachs Group Inc's equities business,
is retiring, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.
Boomaars, who is head of Goldman's equities execution and
clearing business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, has
spent 20 years at the Wall Street bank. He will become an
advisory director after retiring, according to the memo, whose
contents were confirmed by a spokeswoman.
Boomaars joined Goldman in 1994 and has held an assortment
of leadership roles as it built out its electronic trading
platform. He was named managing director in 2002 and partner in
2006.
