Feb 26 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday it had promoted two regional heads of its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business to global M&A co-heads, and made one of its previous global M&A co-heads a global M&A co-chairman.

Michael Carr, most recently head of Americas M&A, and Gilberto Pozzi, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa M&A, will join Gregg Lemkau as global M&A co-heads, according to a memo sent by the three leaders of Goldman's broader investment bank, Richard Gnodde, David Solomon and John Waldron.

Gene Sykes, most recently global M&A co-head, was named global M&A co-chairman alongside current co-heads Tim Ingrassia, Jack Levy and Paul Parker. The move represents a shift from a managerial role into a more client-facing role.

"Gene, with 31 years of experience at the firm, has been instrumental in shaping and defining our M&A franchise across a range of businesses and regions," Gnodde, Solomon and Waldron wrote in the memo. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)