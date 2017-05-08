NEW YORK, May 8 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs has named Gregg Lemkau and Marc Nachmann as co-heads of investment banking alongside John Waldron, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Lemkau was most recently co-head of global mergers & acquisitions, a position he's held since 2013. The bank has had a good run in that period, pulling in more than US$11.6bn in advisory revenue since the start of 2013. Michael Carr and Gilberto Pozzi, who were named co-heads of the group with Lemkau in 2015, will continue to run the group.

Nachmann was previously head of the global financing group and head of Latin America. He will relocate to London, taking over for Richard Gnodde, who will cede the role of co-head of investment banking and focus on his roles as vice chairman of the firm and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs International.

The memo was sent by Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein and co-presidents David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz.