LONDON, July 8 Goldman Sachs has hired the former head of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso as an advisor and non-executive chairman of its international unit, the U.S.-based investment bank said on Friday.

Barroso served as president of the European Commission from 2004 to 2014, and as prime minister of Portugal from 2002 to 2004.

(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, writing by Lawrence White)