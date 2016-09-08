NEW YORK, Sept 8 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs promoted Philip
Berlinski, head of EMEA equities trading to co-head of global
equities trading and execution services. He replaces Peter
Selman, who is retiring from the firm after 22 years, according
to a memo obtained by IFR.
The announcement of Selman's retirement comes one day after
Tom Cornacchia, the bank's co-head of global sales for
fixed-income, currencies and commodities retired.
Berlinski will lead the global equities trading group with
Brian Levine. Berlinski will work out of London and Levine will
work out of New York.
Berlinski first joined Goldman in 1998 as an analyst in
equity derivatives research in London. He rejoined the firm in
2007 as a vice president in single stock volatility trading.
Selman joined Goldman in 1994 as an associate in equity
derivatives in London. In 2004, he assumed overall leadership of
the regional derivatives business.
He relocated to New York in 2007 as head of Americas
derivatives trading and in 2012 he became co-head of global
equities Delta One & derivatives trading.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)