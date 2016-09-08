NEW YORK, Sept 8 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs promoted Philip Berlinski, head of EMEA equities trading to co-head of global equities trading and execution services. He replaces Peter Selman, who is retiring from the firm after 22 years, according to a memo obtained by IFR.

The announcement of Selman's retirement comes one day after Tom Cornacchia, the bank's co-head of global sales for fixed-income, currencies and commodities retired.

Berlinski will lead the global equities trading group with Brian Levine. Berlinski will work out of London and Levine will work out of New York.

Berlinski first joined Goldman in 1998 as an analyst in equity derivatives research in London. He rejoined the firm in 2007 as a vice president in single stock volatility trading.

Selman joined Goldman in 1994 as an associate in equity derivatives in London. In 2004, he assumed overall leadership of the regional derivatives business.

He relocated to New York in 2007 as head of Americas derivatives trading and in 2012 he became co-head of global equities Delta One & derivatives trading. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)