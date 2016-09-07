NEW YORK, Sept 7 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs global co-head of fixed income commodity and currency trading Tom Cornacchia, is exiting the bank, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.

Goldman has tapped John Willian, global head of prime services, to replace Cornacchia as co-head with Jim Esposito.

Jeff Nedelman, head of Americas equities sales, will assume Willian's old post and Jack Sebastian and Tony Pasquariello will become co-heads of US equities sales.

Cornacchia has been with Goldman for 14 years through boom and bust cycles in FICC trading. Prior to assuming his current role in 2013, he was head of FICC Americas sales. He had also been head of US credit sales and co-head of mortgages. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)