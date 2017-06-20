NEW YORK, June 20 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs poached Jeff Douthit
from rival Credit Suisse naming him head of global business and
consumer services, according to an internal memo.
Douthit, who joins Goldman as a partner, will start in
September. He will work out of Chicago as a member of Goldman's
industrials group, reporting to Dusty Philip.
Douthit worked at Credit Suisse for 21 years, most recently
as head of the business and consumer services group and as
co-head of investment banking in Chicago. He took the top spot
in Chicago in 2013 after James Nappo left the bank for
Jefferies.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)