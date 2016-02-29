Feb 29 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named
Pete Lyon and David Ludwig to co-head its equity capital markets
group in the Americas, according to a memo on Monday seen by
Reuters.
The two replace John Daly, who will become chairman of
global equity capital markets, the New York-based investment
bank said in the document.
A Goldman spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Lyon was previously co-head of investment banking services
in the Americas. He joined Goldman in 1990 in debt capital
markets and has held other roles within leveraged finance and
financial sponsors. He was named managing director in 2003 and
partner in 2006.
Ludwig, who will move to San Francisco for his new role, has
been responsible for the technology, media and telecom sectors
within equity capital markets. He was named managing director in
2006 and partner in 2010.
Equity capital markets activity has slowed this year, as
volatile markets caused companies to retreat from raising
capital.
Companies have raised around $60 billion in initial public
offerings, follow-ons and convertible offerings globally so far
this year, down about 50 percent from the same period a year
ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)