SINGAPORE Oct 14 Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs
has named Raghav Maliah as head of its Southeast Asia
investment banking division, while banker Dan Swift will lead
the Singapore team, according to an internal memo reviewed by
Reuters.
The appointments were made after the retirement of Michael
Smith, who headed Goldman's investment banking division in
Southeast Asia.
"The Southeast Asia business has been a cornerstone of the
Asia ex-Japan Investment Banking Division footprint and will
continue to be an important growth opportunity to invest in,"
Goldman said in the memo.
A spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Hong Kong-based Maliah was already heading Goldman's Asia's
IBD business excluding Japan and China.
Sources had told Reuters in September that Smith's expected
departure from Goldman was not connected to the downsizing of
the bank's Asian team.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Denny Thomas; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)