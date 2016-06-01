HONG KONG, June 1 (IFR) - Dominique Jooris, managing
director and head of credit capital markets for Asia Pacific
ex-Japan, has left Goldman Sachs.
Jooris moved to Hong Kong in 2009 as head of
investment-grade capital markets and led the Asia ex-Japan
syndicate desk until 2010.
He was previously co-head of the European financial
institutions DCM group. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2005 and has
co-authored a book in Chinese on hybrid capital products.
A spokesman at the bank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon and Fiona Lau; Editing by Vincent
Baby and Daniel Stanton)