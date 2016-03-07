NEW YORK, March 7 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs tapped Susie Scher to run its Americas investment grade capital markets and risk management group - a new group that combines financing and risk management solutions.

In an internal memo obtained by IFR, Goldman said the new group will be responsible for its investment grade capital markets, syndicate, liability and risk management efforts across corporates and financial institutions.

Scher joined the firm in 1997. She was most recently head of investment grade capital markets/syndicate and liability management in the Americas. She was named managing director in 2001 and partner in 2006.

Within the group, Eric Jordan was named head of the risk management, which will now combine the corporate and FIG risk management functions.

Jordan joined Goldman in 2000. He has been head of the corporate derivatives business in the Americas since 2011.

Jonny Fine, who currently leads the Americas investment grade syndicate desk, will assume responsibilities for the FIG financing effort. Dave Marcinek will continue to facilitate coordination across all products for the FIG client base. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)