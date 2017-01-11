BT warning, poor earnings weigh on European shares; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has promoted investment bankers Ryan Limaye and Nick Giovanni, naming them co-heads of global Technology Investment Banking, according to an internal memo on Tuesday.
Limaye had been previously the head of enterprise technology banking since 2014 while Giovanni had been head of Internet banking since 2012. Both are partners at Goldman.
"Ryan and Nick will focus on clients and help to set the strategic direction of our technology business as the sector continues to grow in importance for the firm," said Dan Dees and George Lee, two senior bankers who signed the memo.
A Goldman Sachs spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Goldman Sachs was ranked No. 1 in the global technology mergers and acquisitions in the 2016 league tables, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.
Jan 24 The Standing Rock Sioux tribe in a statement on Tuesday said it opposed U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order that would allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to move forward.