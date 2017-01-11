SAN FRANCISCO Jan 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has promoted investment bankers Ryan Limaye and Nick Giovanni, naming them co-heads of global Technology Investment Banking, according to an internal memo on Tuesday.

Limaye had been previously the head of enterprise technology banking since 2014 while Giovanni had been head of Internet banking since 2012. Both are partners at Goldman.

"Ryan and Nick will focus on clients and help to set the strategic direction of our technology business as the sector continues to grow in importance for the firm," said Dan Dees and George Lee, two senior bankers who signed the memo.

A Goldman Sachs spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Goldman Sachs was ranked No. 1 in the global technology mergers and acquisitions in the 2016 league tables, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)