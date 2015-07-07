LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - Rasmus Persson will join Goldman Sachs from Deutsche Bank in the autumn to focus on UK financial institutions within the bank's debt capital markets team, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Persson had been at Deutsche since August 2011 according to his LinkedIn profile, first as an associate within liability management and later as a vice president within UK & Ireland FIG CMTS & European FIG solutions. He will join Goldman Sachs as an executive director. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Robert Smith)