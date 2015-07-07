MOVES-UBS hires Hersch for loan trading
March 23 UBS has hired Chad Hersch as a loan trader, according to sources.
LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - Rasmus Persson will join Goldman Sachs from Deutsche Bank in the autumn to focus on UK financial institutions within the bank's debt capital markets team, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Persson had been at Deutsche since August 2011 according to his LinkedIn profile, first as an associate within liability management and later as a vice president within UK & Ireland FIG CMTS & European FIG solutions. He will join Goldman Sachs as an executive director. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Robert Smith)
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.