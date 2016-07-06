NEW YORK, July 6 (IFR) - Independent investment bank Greenhill has hired Mario Orozco as a managing director covering Latin America outside of Brazil, the firm said on Wednesday.

Orozco, who will be based in New York, was previously at UBS. He joined the Swiss bank in 2008, and most recently served as the head of an investment banking practice advising shareholders, companies and family-owned businesses throughout Latin America for the Swiss bank.

Prior to joining UBS, Orozco held various senior investment banking roles at Bank of America and First Boston.

Greenhill said Orozco's practice complements the work done out of the firm's Sao Paulo office. "We now offer clients full coverage across Latin America," said Greenhill Chief Executive Scott Bok in a statement. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Natalie Harrison)