UPDATE 1-Laureate Education flunks IPO debut
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.
NEW YORK, July 6 (IFR) - Independent investment bank Greenhill has hired Mario Orozco as a managing director covering Latin America outside of Brazil, the firm said on Wednesday.
Orozco, who will be based in New York, was previously at UBS. He joined the Swiss bank in 2008, and most recently served as the head of an investment banking practice advising shareholders, companies and family-owned businesses throughout Latin America for the Swiss bank.
Prior to joining UBS, Orozco held various senior investment banking roles at Bank of America and First Boston.
Greenhill said Orozco's practice complements the work done out of the firm's Sao Paulo office. "We now offer clients full coverage across Latin America," said Greenhill Chief Executive Scott Bok in a statement. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
Feb 1 Health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday said it expected to break even or make a small profit in the Obamacare individual market in 2017 even as it considers pulling out of that business next year.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 UBS Group AG asset management executive Dawn Fitzpatrick is set to become chief investment officer of Soros Fund Management, which controls the fortunes of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, his family and foundations, his spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.