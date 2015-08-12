(Adds Kevin Hoffman-Smith details, previous CFO)
DUBAI Aug 12 Gulf Bank, Kuwait's
fourth-largest lender by assets, has appointed Kevin
Hoffman-Smith as chief financial officer, it said in a statement
on Wednesday.
The move was effective from Aug. 12, the statement said,
without providing any further information. He is replacing
Carlos Ribeiro, who resigned in September last year, due to
personal and family related reasons.
Hoffman-Smith was previously chief financial officer of
consumer banking at Standard Chartered Bank overseeing Asia, the
Middle East and Africa, a spokesman at the bank said.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David
French and Susan Thomas)