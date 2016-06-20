LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - Hannam & Partners, the mining and
resources industry advisory firm set up by former JP Morgan
banker Ian Hannam, said it had appointed Ingo Hofmaier and
Andrew Chubb as new partners.
Hannam & Partners said on Monday Hofmaier will be head of
mining and Chubb will become head of corporate finance. Both had
previously been directors at the company.
They join five existing partners at the firm: Hannam, chief
executive Neil Passmore, Timothy Hoare, Giles Fitzpatrick and
Rupert Fane.
Hannam & Partners said Hofmaier has 16 years of experience
in corporate finance, M&A and general management in Europe,
Africa and Asia, and joined the firm three years ago from Rio
Tinto's business development team.
Chubb was previously a managing director at Canaccord
Genuity, where he worked for eight years in the natural
resources team.
Hannam was dubbed "king of mining" and set up his firm after
advising on some of the world's biggest mining deals at JP
Morgan. But he was fined £450,000 by Britain's regulator in 2012
for market abuse and failed in a long court battle to overturn
the ruling.
Hannam & Partners now has more than 40 employees and a
presence in London, Hong Kong and Mumbai. It said it works with
public and private companies and investors on M&A, strategic
advisory, capital introduction, sovereign advisory and
restructuring and since 2013 has advised on transactions worth
more than US$6bn.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)