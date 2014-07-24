BRIEF-BoC's Schembri: clearly strong demand for housing in Toronto, Vancouver
* Bank of Canada's Schembri: clearly there's been strong demand for housing in Toronto, Vancouver; demand from foreign residents part of increase
July 24 Hargreave Hale Ltd, a UK-based stockbroking and asset management services provider, appointed Jeannette Cottrell to its London investment team.
Cottrell will focus on servicing both discretionary and advisory mandates for private clients.
She joins the firm from Bestinvest, where she was employed as a senior investment adviser.
* BB&T Corp says on March 21, 2017, issued and sold $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.750 pct medium-term notes, Series E, due April 1, 2022
* Easterly government properties announces common stock offering