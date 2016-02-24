(Corrects spelling of Davide Serra, paragraph 2)

LONDON Feb 24 Algebris Investments, the nearly $3 billion alternative asset manager, said on Wednesday it had hired Alberto Gallo as head of global macro strategies.

London-based Gallo, who previously led the Global Macro Credit Research team at Royal Bank of Scotland, will also be a portfolio manager and report to chief executive officer and founder Davide Serra, Algebris said in a statement.

Algebris invests in the equity and credit of financial firms across several long-only, hedge fund and private debt investment strategies. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)