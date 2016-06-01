LONDON, June 1 Former BlueCrest hedge fund
trader Nikolay Aleksandrov has joined Switzerland-based
Argentiere Capital as part of plans to expand its range of
systematic trading strategies.
The $2.4 billion Argentiere Capital hedge fund, founded in
2013 by a group of ex-JP Morgan proprietary traders, focuses on
trading equity volatility. It stopped accepting new investments
on April 1, the company said.
Aleksandrov joined BlueCrest in June 2013 but left in March
2016 after the $8 billion hedge fund firm founded by billionaire
Michael Platt went private.
