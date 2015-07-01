BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO Steve Ells' FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 mln - SEC Filing
* CEO Steve Ells' FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $13.8 million in fy 2015 - SEC Filing
LONDON, July 1(IFR) - Emerging markets banker Alex von Sponeck has resurfaced at Africa-focused investment firm Helios Investment Partners after leaving Bank of America Merrill Lynch in March.
Von Sponeck joins Helios as a partner. He starts his job on Wednesday.
Before joining Helios, von Sponeck was a managing director and head of financing origination for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region at BAML, a job he had held since 2012 after four years at Goldman Sachs.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)
