UPDATE 5-Shareholders urge Akzo to negotiate with suitor PPG
* Shareholder group says Akzo should talk even if against a deal
Aug 13 U.S. Health Secretary Sylvia Burwell named Citigroup Inc executive Kevin Thurm as senior counselor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which is implementing the controversial U.S. Affordable Care Act.
Thurm has served in a number of roles at Citi since joining the bank in 2001, including senior adviser for compliance and regulatory affairs and deputy general counsel.
Before joining Citi, Thurm, a former Rhodes scholar, was the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The U.S. Senate in June approved Burwell as the replacement for health secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who spearheaded implementation of the Act through five stormy years that included last year's botched rollout of the federal website, HealthCare.gov. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore)
* Shareholder group says Akzo should talk even if against a deal
CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs since the deal.
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 22 Investors piled into U.S.-based domestic stock funds at the fastest pace in a month before Wall Street's biggest one-day fall since the November U.S. presidential election, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. U.S.-based stock funds attracted nearly $11 billion during the week through March 15, and about $9 billion of that cash went to funds that buy domestic shares, the trade group's data showed. It was the fun