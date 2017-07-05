LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Cecile Hillary
from Morgan Stanley to join its new unit aiming to improve
returns and manage capital and financial resources, according to
market sources.
The Financing Resource Management (FiRM) team has been set
up by Tim Throsby to help with structuring and financing across
the business he heads - Barclays International, which includes
the corporate and investment bank. Art Mbanefo heads up the FiRM
team.
Hillary's appointment is the latest senior hire by the UK
bank as part of its wider reinvestment in the CIB and other
businesses.
Those hires include Filippo Zorzoli, head of EMEAPAC macro
distribution and co-head of global solutions sales; Shrut Kalra,
who joined in May to co-lead European high grade credit trading;
and Chris Leonard, head of US rates trading.
Hillary has worked at Morgan Stanley since 2010, according
to her LinkedIn profile. She latterly headed up the US bank's
senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa
fixed income capital markets business.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill)