UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey recently added three to its Tech+IP Advisory practice within its financial advisory services group.
John Hudson has joined as a director from Deloitte where he was co-head of the firm's national intellectual property advisory practice. Houlihan also hired Scott Womack from Deloitte as a vice president. They will work out of Atlanta.
Brent Reynolds joins Houlihan from Perdix Capital Management, an investment management company he founded that focuses on public market trading around significant IP litigation. He will start as a vice president working out of Houston.
Houlihan also shifted two employees, Terry Treemarcki, a director, and Andrew Cohen, an analyst, into the practice. Treemarcki will work out of Chicago, Cohen will work from Los Angeles. (Reporting by Philip Scipio)
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.