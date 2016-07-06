LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Debt restructuring adviser Houlihan
Lokey has hired Zaman Khan and Christian Scharf to expand its
illiquid financial assets practice in Europe.
Both Khan and Scharf join from HSBC. Scharf was head of debt
capital markets for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the
Netherlands.
Khan was head of special situations, looking at bank
deleveraging and stressed opportunities. He was previously chief
information officer for Abaci Investment Management.
Both helped work out some of the portfolios of Greek banks
Eurobank and Alpha.
Another HSBC adviser, Johnny Colville, managing director in
financial sponsors, has also recently agreed to join Houlihan
Lokey.
In addition Thomas Chambers, an associate at HSBC, will move
to Houlihan Lokey in London.
Khan and Scharf will manage the growth of this business
which helps financial institutions find solutions for non-core
illiquid positions.
Both will report to Jeff Hammer and Paul Sanabria, global
co-heads of illiquid financial assets. The division will have 18
staff worldwide after these hires.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)