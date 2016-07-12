LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey has hired two senior advisers in the business services industry as managing directors.

Larry DeAngelo joins from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and will be based in Atlanta in the United States. Paul Simpson moves after nearly 20 years at Rothschild to Houlihan Lokey's office in London.

Together they will lead the group's advisory offering in the business services sector.

DeAngelo has also worked at private equity funds in this area. His colleague Thomas Bailey recently moved to Houlihan Lokey's Atlanta office as a director.

Senior managing director Anita Antenucci said the firm now had 15 managing directors covering services businesses, making it one of the biggest advisers in the mid-market sector. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)