LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey has hired two senior
advisers in the business services industry as managing
directors.
Larry DeAngelo joins from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and
will be based in Atlanta in the United States. Paul Simpson
moves after nearly 20 years at Rothschild to Houlihan Lokey's
office in London.
Together they will lead the group's advisory offering in the
business services sector.
DeAngelo has also worked at private equity funds in this
area. His colleague Thomas Bailey recently moved to Houlihan
Lokey's Atlanta office as a director.
Senior managing director Anita Antenucci said the firm now
had 15 managing directors covering services businesses, making
it one of the biggest advisers in the mid-market sector.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)