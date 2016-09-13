LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey has hired Laurens van Asselt from Rabobank as a managing director focused on power and utilities as well as environmental and infrastructure coverage based in Amsterdam.

The hire fits with the US firm's plan to expand across continental Europe. Van Asselt started his career at JP Morgan in 1995 and has since been a director at Kempen & Co and NIBC, working in M&A and merchant banking. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Gareth Gore)