LONDON, Aug 26 (IFR) - Jeff Bennett has left his role as
HSBC's head of high-yield capital markets EMEA, according to
sources with knowledge of the matter.
Bennett departed the bank several weeks ago, when the
capital financing and global banking divisions were merged as
part of a broader reorganisation. The rejig saw HSBC's
high-yield division integrated into its leveraged and
acquisition finance team.
Bennett joined HSBC as managing director in 2007 and became
head of leveraged and acquisition finance Asia-Pacific in 2009,
before moving across to London in early 2011.
Before joining HSBC, Bennett spent a year as chief
investment officer for ACP Mezzanine, a Jersey-based fund
manager.
Prior to this, he worked at Morgan Stanley, where he was a
managing director in the leveraged finance team focusing on
event-driven loans and high-yield bonds. He joined Morgan
Stanley after 12 years with Bankers Trust Company in London and
in New York.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)