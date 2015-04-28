(Updates with further DCM appointments)
By Philip Wright
LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed Bryan Pascoe as
group treasurer, effective May 5.
Pascoe is currently global head of debt capital markets
(DCM), a position he has held since December 2010, prior to
which he was global head of syndicate for five years and head of
Asian syndicate for five more before that.
He replaces Thierry Roland in the treasurer's role. Roland
will become CEO, global banking and markets, Americas, based in
New York, taking over from Patrick Nolan, who is returning to
London as vice chairman for banking.
Pascoe's DCM responsibilities will be taken on by Alexi Chan
and Jean-Marc Mercier, who have been appointed as global
co-heads, effective immediately.
Chan will remain based in Hong Kong and Mercier will
continue to be based in London. Both will report to Spencer
Lake, global head of capital financing.
Chan has been head of DCM Asia-Pacific since 2013, and will
retain his current position in addition to the new role.
Mercier has been global head of debt syndicate since 2010.
A further announcement regarding the fixed income syndicate
structure will follow in due course, according to a spokesperson
at the bank.
(Reporting by Philip Wright, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)