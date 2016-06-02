LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed Patrick George as
head of global markets, EMEA and head of global markets
institutional client group, a promotion from his role as global
head of equities.
George will report to Thibaut de Roux, head of global
markets, and Jose-Luis Guerrero, head of global banking and
markets, EMEA. He will also become head of global markets
institutional client group, which aims to make various
geographies and products work more closely together.
He will remain global head of equities on an interim basis
until a successor is appointed.
George replaces Niall Cameron who will become head of
corporate and institutional digital, which will set digital
policies for global banking and markets and commercial banking.
Cameron will be on the executive committee of both divisions
and will report jointly to Samir Assaf, chief executive of
global banking and markets and Noel Quinn, chief executive of
commercial banking.
Cameron joined HSBC in 2010 from trading information
provider Markit and has been head of global markets, EMEA, since
June 2014.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)