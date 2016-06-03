LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - Two of HSBC's senior bankers in
corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions have left the
bank, people familiar with the matter said, as a streamlining of
its investment bank outlined in February picks up pace.
John Crompton, who ran HSBC's corporate finance team in
Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Florian Fautz, global head
of M&A, left the bank this week, the people said.
Crompton declined to comment. Fautz could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The changes are part of an intensification this week of
plans announced in February by Samir Assaf, chief executive of
global banking and markets (GBM), to further streamline the
business.
At that time HSBC hired senior Goldman Sachs banker Matthew
Westerman to become co-head of banking alongside Robin Phillips.
Westerman arrived last month and is expected to make further
changes, people close to the situation have said.
HSBC this week appointed Patrick George as head of global
markets, EMEA, and head of global markets institutional client
group, a promotion from his role as global head of equities.
The bank also appointed Andre Cronje as chief operating
officer of its investment bank, hiring him from UBS where he
held a similar position.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)