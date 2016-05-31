LONDON May 31 HSBC has named former
UBS banker Andre Cronje as chief operating officer for
its global banking and markets division, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Cronje joins from UBS Investment Bank, the memo said, where
he held the same title and managed the bank's dealings with
regulators and cost reduction initiatives globally.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, is in the midst of a
cost-cutting drive to boost profitability and returns to
shareholders that could see it cut one in five jobs and shrink
its investment bank by a third.
A spokesman for HSBC in London confirmed the contents of the
memo.
(Reporting By Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman)