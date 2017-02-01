Feb 1 JP Morgan veteran Ray Doody is
leaving the firm to join HSBC as global head of
leveraged and acquisition finance, HSBC confirmed on Wednesday.
Doody will take up his role within HSBC's global banking and
markets unit in May.
He will be based in London and report to Matthew Westerman
and Robin Phillips, co-heads of global banking.
Doody has led JP Morgan's acquisition & leveraged finance
business in EMEA since 2008.
He has spent 20 years at JP Morgan and led a number of
high-profile deals including ChemChina's purchase of Pirelli,
Glazer's acquisition of Manchester United and the financing of
the Numericables acquisition of SFR.
His departure from JP Morgan follows a restructuring of the
US bank's EMEA leveraged finance team in October last year.
An internal memo at the time said that Doody was exploring
other opportunities within the firm.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)