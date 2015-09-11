LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - HSBC has named Frederic Gabizon, who
is head head of European public sector and French debt capital
markets, and Philippe Lespagnol, head of asset finance for
France, as co-heads of capital financing for the country.
They take up their new roles in addition to their current
responsibilities on October 1. In the capital financing role,
they will report to Oliver Duff, head of capital financing for
Europe, and locally to Xavier Boisseau, deputy head of global
banking and markets for France.
For their existing product roles they will continue to
report respectively to their product heads.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)