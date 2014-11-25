Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Kevin Galligan, head of public sector debt capital markets for North America at HSBC, is to leave after the firm decided to move its public sector DCM presence in New York to London.
One banker at the firm told IFR that Galligan decided to stay in New York because of family reasons and will pursue other opportunities. One other person is affected by the London move - a banker junior to Galligan - but a decision on his fate has not yet been made.
The banker denied the move had anyting to do with costs or cross border regulations. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Gareth Gore)
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
BRUSSELS, March 17 Air France-KLM, British Airways and nine other airlines were hit with a 776 million euro ($835.5 million) fine by EU antitrust regulators on Friday for taking part in an air cargo cartel more than a decade ago.
MOSCOW, March 17 British high-end womenswear firm L.K. Bennett said it plans to open five stores in Russia, shrugging off the political and economic challenges of working in a country that's been under Western sanctions for almost three years.