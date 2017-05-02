LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - HSBC has hired Henry Werkmeister from Citigroup as head of institutional sales for Germany and Austria for its global markets business.

Werkmeister will start on June 1 and replace Bernd Stotzka, who is retiring at the end of June.

HSBC Germany said on Tuesday Werkmeister will be based in Düsseldorf and report to Jan Wilmanns, its deputy head of markets, and Marwan Dagher, head of EMEA institutional sales.

HSBC said Werkmeister has been Citigroup's head of fixed income sales for Germany and Austria for institutional clients since 2012. He started his career with Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Steve Slater)