HONG KONG Aug 5 HSBC has named former
UBS banker Rami Hayek as its most senior investment banker for
central banks and currency reserve management clients in Asia
Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on
Tuesday.
Hayek will, with Michael Bevan, also jointly lead a team of
bankers catering to sovereign wealth and public funds in the
region, the memo said. Bevan's appointment was announced last
October.
A spokesman for HSBC confirmed the contents of the memo.
Hayek joins HSBC from UBS AG, where he managed the
Swiss bank's relationships with top clients in Asia Pacific.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)