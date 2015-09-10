DUBAI, Sept 10 James Milligan, head of trading
for HSBC in the Middle East and North Africa, has left
his position in the past week, a banking source said on
Thursday.
Milligan's role will be scrapped, with his responsibilities
in charge of foreign exchange, fixed income and equity moving to
the heads of each of the individual sectors in the region, the
source said.
Praveen Gupta, head of corporate sales in the MENA region,
had also left HSBC, the source said. Gupta left for personal
reasons and a replacement would be appointed in due course, the
source said.
HSBC declined to comment.
The bank announced plans in June to slash nearly one in five
jobs globally and shrink its investment bank by a third to
combat sluggish growth across its global business.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by William Maclean and Susan
Thomas)