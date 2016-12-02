LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - HSBC has reshuffled its European bond syndicate desk, according to an internal memo seen by IFR, as the bank continues to reorganise its business following the arrival in May of Matthew Westerman from Goldman Sachs as co-head of banking.

Robert Gardiner, a director on the EMEA FIG syndicate desk, is moving to the FIG DCM origination team with responsibility for frequent issuers as part of the FIG flow desk.

He will report to Hugo Moore, head of FIG flow DCM, EMEA.

Peter Riera, a director, is relocating from New York to London and will join EMEA debt syndicate, reporting to Adam Bothamley, global head of debt syndicate.

In New York, he led the bank's US and Yankee financials syndicate effort.

Nils Bachmann Hansen, an associate director, will relocate to New York from Sydney and join the syndicate desk, reporting to Peter Burger, head of debt syndicate, Americas.

Andrew Peacock, an associate director, has moved from the FIG flow DCM desk, EMEA, to the FIG DCM origination team, reporting to Chris Hittmair, global head of FIG DCM.

Callum de Forest, associate director, joins the DCM team from Global Markets in Sydney and will assume responsibility for the Australian dollar debt syndicate function.

De Forest will report locally to Andrew Duncan, head of debt capital markets, Australia, and functionally to Chris Jones, global head of local currency debt syndicate. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith, Julian Baker)