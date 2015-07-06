France to hold U.S. roadshows to attract business to Paris post-Brexit
PARIS, March 30 Top French financiers will travel to the United States in May to try to attract U.S business to Paris following Britain's decision to quit the European Union.
LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed former Credit Suisse and Macquarie banker Antony Isaacs as head of UK equity capital markets and corporate broking within the firm's London office.
He will be charged with overseeing the further development of the bank's UK business, reporting to Adrian Lewis, head of ECM for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. His key focus will be on UK ECM origination as well as working closely with the UK banking team.
Isaacs led the UK ECM team at Credit Suisse, and also held other ECM leadership roles including head of EMEA ECM at Macquarie in London. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
PARIS, March 30 Top French financiers will travel to the United States in May to try to attract U.S business to Paris following Britain's decision to quit the European Union.
LONDON, March 30 Shareholders in Britain's biggest airport Heathrow will invest a further 650 million pounds ($807 million) in the hub, the airport said on Thursday.