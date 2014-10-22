HONG KONG Oct 22 HSBC Holdings Plc has named former Goldman Sachs banker Dojin Kim as head of HSBC Securities (Seoul) and head of capital financing for South Korea, the London-based lender said on Wednesday.

Kim will take over HSBC's securities unit in the country, which includes investment banking services such as mergers advisory and fundraising for Korean companies as well as trading of bonds and shares.

HSBC said in July last year it would close all but one of its retail branches in Korea and exit the wealth management business in the country, amid a wider pullback from foreign banks as costs and competition rise. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)