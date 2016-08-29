PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Aug 29 (IFR) - Daniel Kim has been appointed HSBC's head of high-yield capital markets and CMB debt origination for Asia Pacific, succeeding Wallace Lam, who will move on to a senior position in commercial banking, according to an internal memo.
Kim will keep current managerial oversight for the DCM businesses in Japan, Mongolia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
Sean McNelis will take Kim's place as head of FIG DCM for Asia Pacific, in addition to his existing responsibilities as head of DCM financing solutions group.
The changes are effective October. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.