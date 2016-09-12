LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Spencer Lake, the vice-chairman of
global banking and markets at HSBC, is leaving the bank,
according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
Lake has been at HSBC for 10 years, helping to build up the
bank's capital markets and investment banking business. He was
most recently global head of capital financing, and before that
co-head of global markets. He joined the bank in HSBC in 2006 as
head of debt capital markets and acquisition finance.
Samir Assaf, chief executive of GBM, as HSBC's investment
bank is known, said in a memo to staff that Lake had decided to
leave the bank -- but did not give a reason.
HSBC earlier this year hired senior Goldman Sachs banker
Matthew Westerman to become co-head of banking. The business was
subsequently reorganised, with Lake becoming vice-chairman of
GBM, focusing on strategic initiatives.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)