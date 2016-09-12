LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Spencer Lake, the vice-chairman of global banking and markets at HSBC, is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Lake has been at HSBC for 10 years, helping to build up the bank's capital markets and investment banking business. He was most recently global head of capital financing, and before that co-head of global markets. He joined the bank in HSBC in 2006 as head of debt capital markets and acquisition finance.

Samir Assaf, chief executive of GBM, as HSBC's investment bank is known, said in a memo to staff that Lake had decided to leave the bank -- but did not give a reason.

HSBC earlier this year hired senior Goldman Sachs banker Matthew Westerman to become co-head of banking. The business was subsequently reorganised, with Lake becoming vice-chairman of GBM, focusing on strategic initiatives. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)