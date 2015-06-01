BRIEF-AgroFresh Solutions announces various agreements with the Dow Chemical Company and Avenue Capital
NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - HSBC said on Monday that Brett Matkins has joined the bank as a managing director in its leveraged and acquisition finance group in North America based in New York.
Matkins joins from RBS where he worked for six years, most recently as the head of high yield bond capital markets for the Americas.
In his new role at HSBC, Matkins will originate and structure leveraged and acquisition financing and will report to Richard Jackson, global head of leveraged & acquisition finance. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
* Enservco corp - On March 31, 2017, co entered into tenth effective as of march 31, 2017
* Petrolia-Confirms Gouvernement Du Québec begun negotiations with co, its partners in hasec with goal of ending oil and gas exploration on anticosti island