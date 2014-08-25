BRIEF-GR Energy Services, Baker Hughes enter into preferred wireline, perforating services agreement
* GR Energy Services and Baker Hughes enter into preferred wireline and perforating services agreement
Aug 25 HSBC appointed Mahbub Rahman as head of commercial banking in Malaysia.
Rahman, who has been heading commercial banking in Bangladesh since 2006, will be responsible for driving global trade and receivables finance as well as payments and cash management businesses in Malaysia.
Mahbub will report to Noel Quinn, group general manager and regional head of Commercial Banking, Asia Pacific, and to Mukhtar Hussain, CEO of HSBC Malaysia.
* GR Energy Services and Baker Hughes enter into preferred wireline and perforating services agreement
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to formally announce a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules locked in at the end of the Obama administration when he meets with automaker chiefs this week, according to two sources briefed on the matter.
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms