Colony Capital exits Carrefour's capital
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
LONDON Jan 17 Alexis Maskell is joining HSBC as global head of account coverage within its Financial Sponsors Group from Deutsche Bank, HSBC said in a memo on Tuesday.
Maskell, who was covering key sponsors in Europe at Deutsche Bank, will report to Gilles Collombin, global head of financial sponsors group on a day-to-day basis, HSBC said.
He will report to HSBC's co-heads of global banking Matthew Westerman and Robin Phillips on his global account coverage responsibilities, the bank's memo added.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Maskell was a managing director in Deutsche Bank's financial sponsors team. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Canada Transport Minister Garneau says government has long supported Keystone pipeline, Ottawa has not heard anything formal from Trump admin on Keystone as far as he is aware
LONDON, Jan 24 Banks have committed up to 630m of debt financing to back a potential sale of Allfunds Bank mutual fund platform owned by Santander Asset Management and Intesa Sanpaolo as interested buyers get shortlisted, banking sources said.