LONDON Jan 17 Alexis Maskell is joining HSBC as global head of account coverage within its Financial Sponsors Group from Deutsche Bank, HSBC said in a memo on Tuesday.

Maskell, who was covering key sponsors in Europe at Deutsche Bank, will report to Gilles Collombin, global head of financial sponsors group on a day-to-day basis, HSBC said.

He will report to HSBC's co-heads of global banking Matthew Westerman and Robin Phillips on his global account coverage responsibilities, the bank's memo added.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Maskell was a managing director in Deutsche Bank's financial sponsors team. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Alexander Smith)