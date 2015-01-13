Pedro Struck, a vice president with HSBC's debt capital markets business in Mexico, has left to join Spanish bank Santander, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Struck, who was responsible for local bond and loan origination for Mexico at HSBC, is the latest in a string of hires on Santander's DCM team.

Last year, Santander brought in Conor Nugent from HSBC to head its Americas liability management team as well as Ryan Grady from BNP Paribas and Troy Goldberg from RBS to cover US DCM.

Struck joined HSBC as an associate in 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)