LONDON, May 27 (IFR) - ICAP has recruited Ted Bragg as a
senior vice president within the firm's fixed income product
initiatives business, where he will be responsible for creating
and developing new hybrid fixed income products for the broker's
US-based global broking group.
Bragg brings 29 years of experience in the financial markets
in trading, management and product areas. Most recently, he was
at BNY Mellon, but has also worked at Pershing, eSpeed, Fidelity
Capital Markets, Lehman Brothers and Barclays.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)