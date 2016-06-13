LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - ICBC Standard Bank has named Rene
Baars as head of its international commodity coverage,
overseeing the bank's relationships with global commodities
traders.
ICBC Standard Bank said Baars will lead its commodity
coverage globally and report to Kent Hilen, head of
international coverage.
Baars has over 15 years of experience in commodity finance
roles, most recently at Standard Chartered as head of its Europe
commodity traders and agribusiness unit. He previously had
senior sales positions at ING and ABN AMRO.
ICBC Standard Bank specialises in commodities, fixed income,
currencies and equities and was formed in February 2015 when
China's ICBC bought a 60% stake in Standard Bank's London-based
global markets business.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)