LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - ICBC Standard Bank has hired former
Credit Suisse banker Vikram Khanna as head of advisory as part
of plans to broaden its global advisory services, especially for
Chinese corporates.
Khanna has been tasked with developing and leading the
bank's mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets and debt
advisory businesses to serve growing demand from clients, the
bank said in a statement on Thursday
He will report to Xu Jinlei, head of coverage.
Khanna has almost 20 years of experience in advisory roles.
He was a director in global industrials and energy at Credit
Suisse in London before establishing his own advisory practice.
ICBC Standard Bank specialises in commodities, fixed income,
currencies and equities and was formed in February 2015 when
China's ICBC bought a 60% stake in Standard Bank's London-based
global markets business.
